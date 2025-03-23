Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Russian strike kills 3 in Ukraine despite limited truce

Updated on: 23 March,2025 07:42 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Photos showing emergency services scouring the rubble for survivors. 

Emergency personnel at destroyed building in Zaporizhzhia. Pic/PTI

Russia launched a drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing three people and wounded 12, Ukrainian officials said Saturday, despite agreeing to a limited ceasefire.


Zaporizhzhia was hit by 12 drones, police said. Regional head Ivan Fedorov said that residential buildings, cars and communal buildings were set on fire in the Friday night attack. Photos showing emergency services scouring the rubble for survivors. 


Ukraine and Russia agreed in principle on Wednesday to a limited ceasefire after US President Donald Trump spoke with the countries’ leaders, though it remains to be seen what possible targets would be off limits to attack. 


The Ukrainian air force reported that Russia fired 179 drones and decoys in the latest wave of attacks overnight into Saturday. It said 100 were intercepted and another 63 lost, likely having been electronically jammed. 

Officials in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions also reported fires breaking out due to the falling debris from intercepted drones. Russia’s Ministry of Defence, meanwhile, said its air defence systems shot down 47 Ukrainian drones. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

