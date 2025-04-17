Russian strikes hit Ukraine city; one killed, five injured

“This is a deliberate tactic by Russia to hinder the rescue of the injured and harm doctors, rescuers, and police,” he said.

The funeral of Maryna Chudesa and her mother Liudmyla Serhiienko, killed by a Russian missile as they helped victims of a previous attack

Russian glide bombs and artillery struck a city in southern Ukraine on Wednesday, killing one person and wounding five others. The city of Kherson was struck with glide bombs on Wednesday morning, and when rescue teams arrived at the scene, Russian forces launched an artillery barrage, said the region’s head, Oleksandr Prokudin.

“This is a deliberate tactic by Russia to hinder the rescue of the injured and harm doctors, rescuers, and police,” he said. The attack damaged a sports facility, a supermarket, residential buildings and civilian vehicles, Prokudin added. The strike on Kherson followed other deadly attacks in recent days. Meanwhile, the Russian military said it downed 26 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions early on Wednesday.

