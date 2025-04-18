Russian strikes on Ukrainian city kill three, injure dozens

Thirty people, including five children, were wounded in the attack, said Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration.

Firefighters extinguishing a blaze following a Russian drone strike in Dnipro, Ukraine. Pic/AFP

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing three people including a child and wounding dozens, officials said on Thursday. Thirty people, including five children, were wounded in the attack, said Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration.

Local authorities said the drones caused widespread damage to civilian infrastructure, including an educational institution, a dormitory, a gymnasium and multiple residential buildings. Emergency Service said the strikes triggered multiple fires across the city.

