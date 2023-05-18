Breaking News
Cops launch probe into death of mentally ill man admitted at Thane asylum
Maharashtra: Crimes against women in state tripled in 5 year
Thane: Doctor caught red-handed trying to sell 22-day-old boy for Rs 7 lakh to woman
Mumbai: Malad blazes get BMC to set up a mini fire station in Kurar village
Mumbai: You can now blame asst commissioners for some potholed roads
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Russias exit from Ukraine grain deal would risk global food security

Russia’s exit from Ukraine grain deal would risk global food security

Updated on: 18 May,2023 08:20 AM IST  |  Geneva
Agencies |

Top

The breakthrough accord that the UN and Turkey brokered with the warring sides last summer came with a separate agreement to facilitate shipments of Russian food and fertilizer that Moscow insists hasn’t been applied

Russia’s exit from Ukraine grain deal would risk global food security

Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail

Listen to this article
Russia’s exit from Ukraine grain deal would risk global food security
x
00:00

The United Nations is racing to extend a deal that has allowed shipments of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea to parts of the world struggling with hunger, helping ease a global food crisis exacerbated by the war Russia launched more than a year ago.


The breakthrough accord that the UN and Turkey brokered with the warring sides last summer came with a separate agreement to facilitate shipments of Russian food and fertilizer that Moscow insists hasn’t been applied.



Wheat being harvested in Zghurivka, Ukraine. Pics/AP
Wheat being harvested in Zghurivka, Ukraine. Pics/AP


Russia set a Thursday deadline for its concerns to be ironed out or it’s bowing out. Such brinkmanship isn’t new: With a similar extension in the balance in March, Russia unilaterally decided to renew the deal for just 60 days instead of the 120 days outlined in the agreement. The last ship participating in the deal left Ukraine on Wednesday hauling corn to Turkey. No vessels have been cleared to enter the country’s three open ports since May 6.

UN officials warned that a failure to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative could hurt countries in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia that rely on Ukrainian wheat, barley, vegetable oil and other affordable food products, especially as drought takes a toll.

Putin, Zelensky to meet African leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will have separate meetings with a delegation of leaders from six African countries to discuss a possible plan to end the Ukraine war. The leaders of Zambia, Senegal, Republic of Congo, Uganda and Egypt would make up the delegation along with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news united nations ukraine russia news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK