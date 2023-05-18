Russia’s exit from Ukraine grain deal would risk global food security

The breakthrough accord that the UN and Turkey brokered with the warring sides last summer came with a separate agreement to facilitate shipments of Russian food and fertilizer that Moscow insists hasn’t been applied

Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail

The United Nations is racing to extend a deal that has allowed shipments of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea to parts of the world struggling with hunger, helping ease a global food crisis exacerbated by the war Russia launched more than a year ago.

The breakthrough accord that the UN and Turkey brokered with the warring sides last summer came with a separate agreement to facilitate shipments of Russian food and fertilizer that Moscow insists hasn’t been applied.



Wheat being harvested in Zghurivka, Ukraine. Pics/AP

Russia set a Thursday deadline for its concerns to be ironed out or it’s bowing out. Such brinkmanship isn’t new: With a similar extension in the balance in March, Russia unilaterally decided to renew the deal for just 60 days instead of the 120 days outlined in the agreement. The last ship participating in the deal left Ukraine on Wednesday hauling corn to Turkey. No vessels have been cleared to enter the country’s three open ports since May 6.

UN officials warned that a failure to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative could hurt countries in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia that rely on Ukrainian wheat, barley, vegetable oil and other affordable food products, especially as drought takes a toll.

Putin, Zelensky to meet African leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will have separate meetings with a delegation of leaders from six African countries to discuss a possible plan to end the Ukraine war. The leaders of Zambia, Senegal, Republic of Congo, Uganda and Egypt would make up the delegation along with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

