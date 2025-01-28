Rwanda-backed rebels take over east Congo’s largest city

The M23 rebel group, which neighbouring Rwanda backs, is one of about 100 armed groups vying for a foothold in the mineral-rich region in the decades-long conflict

Residents carry their belongings as they flee from Kibati. Pic/AFP

Residents in eastern Congo’s largest city, Goma, woke up on Monday morning afraid and uncertain about who was in control of the area after Rwanda-backed rebels claimed to have captured the city, as their fight with Congolese security forces escalated in recent days in one of Africa’s longest wars.

Gunshots rang out across Goma overnight before dozens of men in military uniform were seen early Monday morning marching with their guns into the city, which is the capital of North Kivu province. It was unclear if the men—who were cheered on by some residents from the roadside—were the M23 rebels. The Congolese government has not confirmed the reported takeover.

The M23 rebel group, which neighbouring Rwanda backs, is one of about 100 armed groups vying for a foothold in the mineral-rich region in the decades-long conflict. The rebels temporarily took over Goma in 2012 and resurfaced in late 2021, with increasing support from Rwanda, according to Congo’s government and United Nations experts. Rwanda has denied such support.

