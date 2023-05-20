Breaking News
How did CCTV footage from day of Aryan Khan’s arrest go missing?
Mumbai: 12-man gang behind Rs 25-cr like-and-earn scam arrested
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde assures Gokhale Road bridge will open by October
Mumbai: Labourer dies at site of Uddhav Thackeray’s new house
Mumbai: City roads become safer, surroundings get deadlier
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Salman Rushdies first public appearance since stabbing

Salman Rushdie’s first public appearance since stabbing

Updated on: 20 May,2023 08:15 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Top

“It’s nice to be back—as opposed to not being back, which was also a possibility. I’m glad the dice rolled this way,” Rushdie said

Salman Rushdie’s first public appearance since stabbing

Salman Rushdie

Listen to this article
Salman Rushdie’s first public appearance since stabbing
x
00:00

Salman Rushdie made an emotional and unexpected return to public life on Thursday night, attending the annual gala of PEN America and giving the event’s final speech as he accepted a special prize—the PEN Centenary Courage Award—just nine months being after being stabbed repeatedly and hospitalised. 


“It’s nice to be back—as opposed to not being back, which was also a possibility. I’m glad the dice rolled this way,” Rushdie said.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


salman rushdie new york united states of america world news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK