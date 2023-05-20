Salman Rushdie’s first public appearance since stabbing

“It’s nice to be back—as opposed to not being back, which was also a possibility. I’m glad the dice rolled this way,” Rushdie said
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie made an emotional and unexpected return to public life on Thursday night, attending the annual gala of PEN America and giving the event’s final speech as he accepted a special prize—the PEN Centenary Courage Award—just nine months being after being stabbed repeatedly and hospitalised.
“It’s nice to be back—as opposed to not being back, which was also a possibility. I’m glad the dice rolled this way,” Rushdie said.
