Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Sam Altman set to return as OpenAI CEO after abrupt dismissal

Sam Altman set to return as OpenAI CEO after abrupt dismissal

Updated on: 22 November,2023 12:15 PM IST  |  San Francisco
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ousted Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI Sam Altman is slated to rejoin the company, according to a report in the Associated Press. He was abruptly ousted from the company last week.

Sam Altman set to return as OpenAI CEO after abrupt dismissal

Sam Altman. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Sam Altman set to return as OpenAI CEO after abrupt dismissal
x
00:00

Ousted Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI Sam Altman is slated to rejoin the company, according to a report in the Associated Press. He was abruptly ousted from the company last week.


OpenAI, a San Francisco-based company, announced that it has reached a principle agreement for Altman to resume his role as CEO. Additionally, a new initial board comprising notable tech industry members was established. The firm's statement was cited in the AP report. It read, "We have agreed in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board made of former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo." 


OpenAI's previous board of directors, which included D'Angelo, had refused to give specific reasons for why it fired Altman on Friday, leading to a weekend of internal conflict at the company and growing outside pressure from the startup's investors.


An employee-driven petition demanding board resignations and Altman's reinstatement resulted from the previous board's decision to fire Altman without giving clear notice, which in turn caused internal strife and outside pressure. Amidst the leadership crisis, Microsoft, a major OpenAI investor, moved quickly to hire Altman and another co-founder, Greg Brockman.

While the startup's governance and board issues are being addressed, Altman's potential return to OpenAI remains contingent. However, Microsoft's CTO, Kevin Scott, reassured employees of potential roles at Microsoft's new AI Research Lab if needed, extending support to those contemplating joining Altman at Microsoft.

"We have seen your petition and appreciate your desire potentially to join Sam Altman at Microsoft's new AI Research Lab. Know that if needed, you have a role at Microsoft that matches your compensation and advances our collective mission," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

OpenAI was founded as a nonprofit organisation with the goal of creating safe artificial general intelligence. Despite becoming a for-profit company, it kept its nonprofit board structure. With only four members after Altman's departure, a change in composition and the addition of new leadership were required.

Greg Brockman reappeared on social media during the upheaval, announcing the launch of ChatGPT Voice, a feature that enhances the ChatGPT experience. However, this announcement was made in tandem with a lighthearted demonstration from OpenAI's main account, which highlighted workforce unity while quietly acknowledging recent upheaval.

"Give it a try, totally changes the ChatGPT experience," Brockman wrote, resharing a post from OpenAI's main account on X which featured a demonstration of the tech's playful response to the recent turmoil.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Have you visited Bandra Fair yet?
san francisco united states of america world news Artificial Intelligence International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK