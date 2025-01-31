The satellite images show a 1,500-acre construction site, which China is suspected of beginning in mid-2024.

The site in Beijing. Pic/AP

Satellite images reveal China's new wartime military complex

Satellite images have revealed that China is constructing a large wartime military complex in its capital, according to US officials.

The satellite images show a 1,500-acre construction site, which China is suspected of beginning in mid-2024. The US is analysing the photos, which display holes believed to be for bunkers that could protect Chinese leaders during a conflict.

Renny Babiarz, a former analyst at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, said, “Imagery analysis suggests the construction of several possible underground facilities linked via possible underground passageways, although additional data and information is needed in order to fully assess this construction.”

