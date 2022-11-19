‘Saudi prince has immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit’

Says Biden administration; prince denied ordering killing, then accepted it took place ‘under my watch’

Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, an operation which U.S. intelligence believed was ordered by (right) Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Pics/AFP

The Biden administration ruled on Thursday that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, drawing immediate condemnation from the slain journalist’s former fiancee.

Khashoggi was killed and dismembered in October 2018 by Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, an operation which U.S. intelligence believed was ordered by Prince Mohammed, who has been the kingdom’s de facto ruler for several years. “Jamal died again today,” Khashoggi’s ex-fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, said on Twitter minutes after the news became public. She added later, “We thought maybe there would be a light to justice from #USA But again, money came first. This is a world that Jamal doesn’t know about and me..!”

US President Joe Biden was criticized for fist-bumping the crown prince on a visit to Saudi Arabia in July to discuss energy and security issues. The White House said Biden had told Prince Mohammed that he considered him responsible for Khashoggi’s killing. The prince, known by his initials MbS, has denied ordering Khashoggi’s killing but acknowledged later that it took place “under my watch.” Khashoggi had criticized the crown prince’s policies in Washington Post columns. He had traveled to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain papers he needed to marry Cengiz, a Turkish citizen.

“It’s beyond ironic that President Biden has single-handedly assured MBS can escape accountability when it was President Biden who promised the American people he would do everything to hold him accountable. Not even the Trump administration did this,” Sarah Lee Whitson, a spokeswoman for Democracy for the Arab World Now, said in a written statement.

