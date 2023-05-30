Saudia Airlines employee kidnapped in Beirut rescued by Lebanon's army following 'special operation'

Breaking News
30 May,2023
A Saudi Arabian citizen, working with the national carrier Saudia Airlines in Beirut has been rescued by the Lebanese troops a week after he was reportedly kidnapped for ransom from the city

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A Saudi Arabian citizen, working with the national carrier Saudia Airlines in Beirut has been rescued by the Lebanese troops a week after he was reportedly kidnapped for ransom from the city, Lebanon's army said on Tuesday.


Quoting a statement released by the Lebanese military, Associated Press reported that Mushari al-Mutairi was released in a “special operation” along the Lebanon-Syria border, where the kidnappers held him hostage. It gave no further details.


Al-Mutairi was kidnapped after midnight Saturday in Beirut.


State-run Saudi TV station Al-Ekhbariya said that the kidnappers demanded a $400,000 ransom for al-Mutairi, who works for Saudi national airlines Saudia.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in comments released by his office that the government is determined to guarantee the security of its citizens as well as foreigners.

Local Lebanese media reported that al-Mutairi was released during an operation by the army's intelligence division in the northeastern district of Hermel.

Mikati congratulated the army on the operation's success and called on Arab tourists to visit the crisis-hit country adding that Lebanon will not be used for any attack against Arab countries.

Lebanon has been facing a crippling economic crisis since 2019. Three-quarters of its 6 million people have fallen into poverty. (With inputs from AP)

