Scientists create printable solar cells

The devices with carbon electrodes provided similar photovoltaic performance to conventional evaporated gold electrodes.

Swansea University

Researchers at Swansea University have developed a carbon ink formulation for manufacturing perovskite solar cells at scale. The team used a Roll-to-Roll (R2R) process with slot die coating to create “fully printable” perovskite photovoltaics. A perovskite solar cell is a special type of material that can turn sunlight into electricity. It is a new and exciting technology that could help us produce clean and renewable energy. The new fully R2R-coated device, printed onto a 20-metre-long flexible substrate, produced a stabilised power conversion efficiency of 10.8 per cent. The devices with carbon electrodes provided similar photovoltaic performance to conventional evaporated gold electrodes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever