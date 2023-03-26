Breaking News
Scientists create printable solar cells

Updated on: 26 March,2023 08:31 AM IST  |  United Kingdom
Agencies

The devices with carbon electrodes provided similar photovoltaic performance to conventional evaporated gold electrodes.

Swansea University


Researchers at Swansea University have developed a carbon ink formulation for manufacturing perovskite solar cells at scale. The team used a Roll-to-Roll (R2R) process with slot die coating to create “fully printable” perovskite photovoltaics. A perovskite solar cell is a special type of material that can turn sunlight into electricity. It is a new and exciting technology that could help us produce clean and renewable energy. The new fully R2R-coated device, printed onto a 20-metre-long flexible substrate, produced a stabilised power conversion efficiency of 10.8 per cent. The devices with carbon electrodes provided similar photovoltaic performance to conventional evaporated gold electrodes.


