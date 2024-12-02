Van Helden has studied beaked whales for 35 years, but Monday was the first time he participated in a dissection of the spade-toothed variety

The whale washed up on a New Zealand beach in July. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Scientists to decode puzzle of rarest whale x 00:00

It is the world’s rarest whale, with only seven of its kind ever spotted. Almost nothing is known about the species. But on Monday a group of scientists and experts in New Zealand clustered around a near-perfectly preserved spade-toothed whale hoping to decode decades of mystery. “I can’t tell you how extraordinary it is,” said a joyful Anton van Helden, senior marine science adviser for New Zealand’s conservation agency, who gave the spade-toothed whale its name. Van Helden has studied beaked whales for 35 years, but Monday was the first time he participated in a dissection of the spade-toothed variety.

