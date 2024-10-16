Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD announces end of southwest monsoon
Exclusive: Dosti with Salman Khan motive behind Baba Siddique’s murder, says Mumbai Crime Branch
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: State to vote on Nov 20 in single phase
Mumbai Coastal Road traffic woes persist despite signal adjustments
Mumbai: Congestion at Malad station a major issue, say rail commuters
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > EAM Jaishankar flags concerns over terrorism extremism at SCO meet in Islamabad

EAM Jaishankar flags concerns over terrorism, extremism at SCO meet in Islamabad

Updated on: 16 October,2024 02:52 PM IST  |  Islamabad
PTI |

Top

Jaishankar led the Indian delegation at the SCO meet in Islamabad which was chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

EAM Jaishankar flags concerns over terrorism, extremism at SCO meet in Islamabad

S Jaishankar during the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
EAM Jaishankar flags concerns over terrorism, extremism at SCO meet in Islamabad
x
00:00

In a thinly veiled message to Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said cooperation in areas like trade, energy and connectivity is unlikely to flourish if activities across borders are characterised by terrorism, extremism and separatism.


In his address at a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Jaishankar also asserted that cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality and that it should recognise the territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations.


The external affairs minister led the Indian delegation at the SCO meet in Islamabad which was chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.


Jaishankar said trust was key for cooperation and the SCO member nations can benefit immensely if the grouping moves ahead collectively.

He said cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality.

"It should recognise territorial integrity and sovereignty. It must be built on genuine partnerships, not unilateral agendas. It cannot progress if we cherry-pick global practices, especially of trade and transit," he said, in remarks seen as an indirect reference to China's assertive behaviour on key issues.

"But most of all, our endeavours will progress only when our commitment to the Charter remains firm. It is axiomatic that development and growth requires peace and stability. And as the Charter spelt out, this means being firm and uncompromising in countering the 'three evils'."

"If activities across borders are characterised by terrorism, extremism and separatism, they are hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges in parallel," Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister underlined the need for every SCO member nation to strictly adhere to the charter of the grouping, highlighting its essence of strengthening mutual trust, friendship and good neighbourliness.

"If trust is lacking or cooperation inadequate if friendship has fallen short and good neighbourliness is missing somewhere, there are surely reasons to introspect and causes to address," he said.

"Equally, it is only when we reaffirm our commitment most sincerely to the Charter that we can fully realise the benefits of cooperation and integration that it envisages," he added.

Jaishankar also referred to various global challenges.

"We meet at a difficult time in world affairs. Two major conflicts are underway, each with its own global repercussions. The Covid pandemic has left many in the developing world deeply devastated," he said.

"Disruptions of various kinds ranging from extreme climate events to supply chain uncertainties and financial volatility are impacting growth and development," he said.

Jaishankar also described the challenge of debt as a serious concern.

"Technology holds great promise, as well as raising a new host of concerns," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

S Jaishankar Shanghai Cooperation Organisation India news islamabad pakistan world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK