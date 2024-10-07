Scottish Punjabi doc makes UK TV history with Bollywood dance

“It meant everything,” a tearful Krishan told the host after her high-scoring performance.

A Scottish Indian doctor and author who is competing in one of the UK’s most popular television dance competitions has made history by performing the first-ever Bollywood number in the show’s 20-year history.

Dr Punam Krishan, a Glasgow-born Punjabi, danced to ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from the 2001 film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ as the first Indian film sequence on BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

The general practitioner (GP) in her 40s was tearful as she reflected on her parents’ journey with nothing from Punjab to make a life in Scotland.

“It meant everything,” a tearful Krishan told the host after her high-scoring performance.

She dedicated the dance to her grandfather who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

