Screening of ‘Emergency’ in UK disrupted by extremists

Taking to X, UK Insights posted a video where it showed the extremists shouting pro-Khalistani slogans during the screening of the film, which was centred around India’s 1975 emergency period.

A screen grab of extremists inside the cinema in Harrow

A group of pro-Khalistan extremists stormed a cinema in the London town of Harrow and attempted to stop the screening of the Kangana Ranaut starrer film ‘Emergency’, the social movement of British Hindus and Indians, Insight UK, stated on Monday.

Notably, in 2023, the Indian High Commission in London faced a violent attack by Khalistani supporters who were attempting to further the cause of Khalistan, advocating for the secession of the state of Punjab from India, as alleged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to the NIA, the attacks in London were perpetrated in retaliation to the action taken by Punjab police against Amritpal Singh, Chief of Waris Punjab De, with the objective of influencing the crackdown on the outfit and its leader. ‘Emergency’, which was released on January 17, 2025, revolves around the period of emergency declared by Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977.

