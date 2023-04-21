Semi-automatic rifle ban passes Washington Legislature

The ban comes after multiple failed attempts in the Legislature and in a year that has seen the most mass shootings during the first 100 days of a calendar year since 2009

A semi-automatic rifle is displayed above shotguns at Rainier Arms on April 14 in Washington. Pic/AP

A ban on dozens of semi-automatic rifles cleared the Washington state Legislature on Wednesday and the governor is expected to sign it into law.

The high-powered firearms — once banned nationwide —are now the weapon of choice among young men responsible for most of the country’s devastating mass shootings. The ban comes after multiple failed attempts in the Legislature and in a year that has seen the most mass shootings during the first 100 days of a calendar year since 2009.

The law will cover more than 50 gun models, including AR-15s, AK-47s and similar rifles, which fire one bullet per trigger pull and automatically reload. The bill bans their future sale, distribution, manufacture and importation, although some exemptions are included for sales to law enforcement agencies and the military.

The law will go into effect immediately once signed by Democratic Governor Jay Inslee, who has long advocated for such a ban. “We refuse to accept gun violence as normal. Gun violence, in all its forms, can be prevented,” Inslee tweeted.

Man who shot Black teen pleads not guilty

The 84-year old man, Andrew Lester, who shot Ralph Yarl when the Black teenager went to his door by mistake pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in a case that has shocked the country and renewed national debates about gun policies and race in America.

Tweet talk

Governor Jay Inslee@GovInslee

We refuse to accept gun violence as normal. Gun violence, in all its forms, can be prevented

