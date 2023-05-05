Serbia school shooter had list of kids to kill

The assailant called police himself after the shooting was over. “The child who committed the crime said when he called the police that he shot some people in the school and that … he is a psychopath who needs to calm down,” Milic said

People hold candles for the victims near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade on Wednesday. Pic/AP

The 13-year-old who opened fire on Wednesday at his school in Serbia’s capital drew sketches of classrooms and made a list of children he intended to target in a meticulously planned attack, police said.

The shooter killed a school guard and then three students in a hallway of the Vladislav Ribnikar school in central Belgrade, according to senior police official Veselin Milic. He then entered a history classroom close to the school entrance and opened fire again, Milic said. Seven girls and one boy were killed, while six children and a teacher were hospitalised.

The assailant called police himself after the shooting was over. “The child who committed the crime said when he called the police that he shot some people in the school and that … he is a psychopath who needs to calm down,” Milic said.

