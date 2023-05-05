Breaking News
Maharashtra: ‘Those crying now had one foot in BJP’
Thane: Probe ordered, private firm may lose asylum contract
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar firm on decision to step down, says Jayant Patil
Mumbai: 25-year-old loses leg trying to board running train
Mumbai: MNS singing Gujarati tunes?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Serbia school shooter had list of kids to kill

Serbia school shooter had list of kids to kill

Updated on: 05 May,2023 08:06 AM IST  |  Belgrade
Agencies |

Top

The assailant called police himself after the shooting was over. “The child who committed the crime said when he called the police that he shot some people in the school and that … he is a psychopath who needs to calm down,” Milic said

Serbia school shooter had list of kids to kill

People hold candles for the victims near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade on Wednesday. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Serbia school shooter had list of kids to kill
x
00:00

The 13-year-old who opened fire on Wednesday at his school in Serbia’s capital drew sketches of classrooms and made a list of children he intended to target in a meticulously planned attack, police said.


The shooter killed a school guard and then three students in a hallway of the Vladislav Ribnikar school in central Belgrade, according to senior police official Veselin Milic. He then entered a history classroom close to the school entrance and opened fire again, Milic said. Seven girls and one boy were killed, while six children and a teacher were hospitalised.



Also Read: 1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta medical facility


The assailant called police himself after the shooting was over. “The child who committed the crime said when he called the police that he shot some people in the school and that … he is a psychopath who needs to calm down,” Milic said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

serbia world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK