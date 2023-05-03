Breaking News
Serbia: Teenage boy opens fire in school in Belgrade; school guard killed

Updated on: 03 May,2023 01:12 PM IST  |  Belgrade
AP

Top

The suspect, a 7th grade student, was arrested, police said

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A teenage boy opened fire early Wednesday in a school in central Belgrade, causing injuries, Serbian police said.


Police received a call about the shooting in the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school around 8:40a.m., they said in a statement.



The suspect, a 7th grade student, was arrested, police said. The statement added that the boy apparently fired several shots from his father's gun at other students and the school guard.


Serbian media have reported that the guard was killed in the shooting. Police gave no other details.

The Vladislav Ribnikar school is located in the very centre of Belgrade. Primary schools in Serbia have eight grades.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more updates)

