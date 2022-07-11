Shanghai says its found a new Omicron subvariant

The case, found in the financial district of Pudong on July 8, was linked with a case from overseas, said Zhao Dandan, vice-director of the city’s health commission

All casinos in Macao will be shut for a week over rising cases. Pic/AP

The city of Shanghai has discovered a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant Omicron BA.5.2.1, an official told a briefing on Sunday, signalling the complications China faces to keep up with new mutations as it pursues its “zero-COVID” policy.

The case, found in the financial district of Pudong on July 8, was linked with a case from overseas, said Zhao Dandan, vice-director of the city’s health commission.

The Asian gambling centre of Macao will close all its casinos for a week starting Monday and largely restrict people to their homes as it tries to stop a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected more than 1,400 people in the past three weeks.

All businesses have been ordered to shut except for supermarkets and others providing essential services.

9,38,575 No. of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours

55,12,26,298 Total no. of cases worldwide

63,45,595 Total no. of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

