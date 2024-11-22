Breaking News
Shell out Rs 29K for a coffee?

Updated on: 22 November,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  London
Agencies

The costly cup is actually a perk for purchasing shares in Mossgiel Organic Dairy’s crowdfunding campaign to enlarge its sustainable operation and produce more milk.

Shell out Rs 29K for a coffee?

Farmer owner Bryce Cunningham poses in his field. Pic/AFP

A Scottish dairy is offering the UK’s most expensive cup o’ joe: 272 British pounds ($344) for a flat white—a double shot of espresso topped with a layer of steamed milk and a fleeting work of foam art.


The costly cup is actually a perk for purchasing shares in Mossgiel Organic Dairy’s crowdfunding campaign to enlarge its sustainable operation and produce more milk. Investors who buy 34 shares in the farm get a certificate for a flat white that can be redeemed at one of 13 coffee shops in Scotland that use the dairy’s milk.


