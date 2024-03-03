Breaking News
Ship attacked by Houthi militants in Red Sea sinks

Updated on: 03 March,2024 05:37 AM IST
Agencies |



The sinking of the Rubymar comes as shipping through the crucial waterway for cargo and energy shipments moving from Asia and the Middle East to Europe has been affected by the Houthi attacks.

Ship attacked by Houthi militants in Red Sea sinks

The Rubyma was attacked by militants two weeks back. Pic/AP

A ship attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has sunk in the Red Sea after days of taking on water, officials said Saturday, the first vessel to be fully destroyed as part of their campaign over Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.


The sinking of the Rubymar comes as shipping through the crucial waterway for cargo and energy shipments moving from Asia and the Middle East to Europe has been affected by the Houthi attacks.


Already, many ships have turned away from the route. The sinking could see further detours and higher insurance rates put on vessels plying the waterway—potentially driving up global inflation and affecting aid shipments to the region.


The Belize-flagged Rubymar had been drifting northward after being struck by a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile on February 18 in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial waterway linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government, as well as a regional military official, confirmed the ship sank. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as no authorization was given to speak to journalists about the incident.

