Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Shoe thief in Japan turns out to be a weasel

Shoe thief in Japan turns out to be a weasel

Updated on: 26 November,2024 08:24 AM IST  |  Tokyo
Agencies |

Top

The vanished shoes were all slip-ons the children wore indoors, stored in cubbyholes near the door

Shoe thief in Japan turns out to be a weasel

The weasel with a tiny shoe in its mouth. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Shoe thief in Japan turns out to be a weasel
x
00:00

Police thought a shoe thief was on the loose at a kindergarten in southwestern Japan, until a security camera caught the furry culprit in action. A weasel with a tiny shoe in its mouth was spotted on the video footage after police installed three cameras in the school in Fukuoka prefecture.


Japanese customarily take their shoes off before entering homes. The vanished shoes were all slip-ons the children wore indoors, stored in cubbyholes near the door.


Weasels are known to stash items. The weasel scattered shoes around and took 15 of them before police were called. Six more were taken the next day. The weasel returned November 12 to steal one more shoe and got caught on camera.  The children got a good laugh when they saw it.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

japan world news International news tokyo

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK