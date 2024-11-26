Shoe thief in Japan turns out to be a weasel

The vanished shoes were all slip-ons the children wore indoors, stored in cubbyholes near the door

The weasel with a tiny shoe in its mouth. Pic/AP

Police thought a shoe thief was on the loose at a kindergarten in southwestern Japan, until a security camera caught the furry culprit in action. A weasel with a tiny shoe in its mouth was spotted on the video footage after police installed three cameras in the school in Fukuoka prefecture.

Japanese customarily take their shoes off before entering homes. The vanished shoes were all slip-ons the children wore indoors, stored in cubbyholes near the door.

Weasels are known to stash items. The weasel scattered shoes around and took 15 of them before police were called. Six more were taken the next day. The weasel returned November 12 to steal one more shoe and got caught on camera. The children got a good laugh when they saw it.

