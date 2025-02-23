Shooting at Air Force Base in New Mexico kills an airman and wounds another

Breaking News
World News

Updated on: 23 February,2025 07:46 AM IST  |  Albuquerque
AP |

Top

A statement from Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque said security forces responded to a shooting near one of the entrances to the base at about 2 am

Representation pic

A shooting at a US Air Force base in New Mexico early Saturday left one airman dead and another wounded, military officials said, adding that it was not an act of terrorism or an attack by an outsider.


A statement from Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque said security forces responded to a shooting near one of the entrances to the base at about 2 am. One airman died at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to a hand and later discharged, the statement said.


The Air Force released few other details and did not immediately say whether anyone was in custody or if military authorities were searching for a suspect. A spokesperson declined to say whether the shooter or shooters also were airmen.


The names of the airmen who were shot were not immediately released. FBI investigators were at the scene being helped by Albuquerque police, said Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesperson. Police were not searching for any suspects, he added.

mexico world news International news

