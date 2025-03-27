Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > Shooting in south Florida kills woman and 3 children 2 others taken to hospital

Shooting in south Florida kills woman and 3 children; 2 others taken to hospital

Updated on: 27 March,2025 12:55 PM IST  |  Pembroke Park
AP , PTI |

Top

Evan Ross, a spokesperson for Pembroke Park Police, described the shooting as domestic, according to the news report

Shooting in south Florida kills woman and 3 children; 2 others taken to hospital

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Shooting in south Florida kills woman and 3 children; 2 others taken to hospital
x
00:00

A woman and three children were fatally shot Wednesday night in south Florida and two others were taken to a hospital, according to law enforcement.


The shooting in Pembroke Park took place at about 8 p.m., Michael Kane, the Broward Sheriff's Office fire rescue battalion chief, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. An adult male and a girl were transported to a hospital.


The conditions of the two people taken to a hospital weren't immediately clear. Evan Ross, a spokesperson for Pembroke Park Police, described the shooting as domestic, according to the news report. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

florida united states of america news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK