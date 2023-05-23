During the Partition, the family of Sardar Bhajan Singh from the Indian side of Punjab was tragically torn apart when Aziz relocated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir while his other family members remained in India

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur x 00:00

A man and his sister, separated during the Partition 75 years ago, were reunited at the landmark Kartarpur Corridor, in an emotional meeting made possible through social media, a media report said on Monday. Mahendra Kaur, 81, from India, reunited with her 78-year-old brother Sheikh Abdul Aziz from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir at the Kartarpur Corridor after they found out through a social media post that they were siblings separated during the Partition in 1947, Dawn News reported.

During the Partition, the family of Sardar Bhajan Singh from the Indian side of Punjab was tragically torn apart when Aziz relocated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir while his other family members remained in India.

Also Read: Iran’s deep earth nuclear site challenges West

The two families discovered that Mahendra and Aziz were indeed estranged siblings after connecting through a social media post detailing the separation of a man and his sister during the Partition.

1947

The year the family got separated, after Partition

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever