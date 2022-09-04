Sick baby makes mom ill

English mother says phobia of vomit prevents her from holding daughter

Maddison Blockley, 31, suffers from a rare phobia of sickness. Pic/Maddie Blockley

Maddison Blockley, mother to three-year old Amelie Smout, can’t even go near her toddler when Amelie is unwell. Blockley has emetophobia, the extreme fear of vomiting. “I’d rather die than throw up,” says the 28-year old from Staffordshire, England.

The mental health nurse could not figure out what was wrong with her until May 2019, when she heard of the rare disease for the first time. “I knew I was scared of sick [vomit], but I could never piece together why or what was actually wrong with me,” she says. “Since knowing I have emetophobia, it has helped me start looking at ways I can deal with it.”

Blockley said her spouse, 29-year-old Jack Smout, didn’t understand it at first, but has since then been able to wrap his head around it. “It’s been really difficult for my husband to deal with it,” she says.

At first, Blockley started to avoid things that had the potential to make her sick, and experimented with vegetarianism to avoid eating meat that could upset her stomach. “I was washing my hands so much that they would scald as the water was too hot,” she says. “To my mind that was the way to get rid of germs.” Blockley developed several coping mechanisms over the ages. “I felt so misunderstood,” she says, “as the things the therapists said just didn’t apply to me.”

When her toddler daughter got sick, she felt she couldn’t bear to be near her. “It killed me that I couldn’t hold her hand or be in the room with her for long. I felt awful as she said: ‘Don’t you love me because I’m poorly?’ It crushed my heart. The last thing I wanted to do was to make her think I didn’t love her,” says the heart-broken mother.

Royally fierce

Middle-aged Chinese woman turns to princess-style dresses to take on dire illness

Nicknamed after the road she’s usually spotted on, the “Little princess of Anfu Road” loves to look a certain way every time she leaves for a stroll—a baby-doll style dress with puffed-up skirts reaching above her knees, diamante head-bands styled like tiaras, and bows everywhere. Legend has it the middle-aged woman has never repeated a single Lolita dress or pinafore. The Shanghai lady, who seems to be in her 50s, has been dealing with a serious health condition, and has been under treatment for several years. This caused her hair to fall out and her figure to balloon. But instead of letting it victimise her and affect her self-worth, she remembered the flouncy princess dresses she loved when young. She found that this was the time to revive her love, and embraced them.

A pill for the problems of your dil

A recent study found that the heart medication ‘polypill’ reduces chances of a secondary adverse cardiovascular event. The study was conducted by the European Society of Cardiology Congress, Barcelona, Spain. “For the first time, the polypill—containing aspirin, ramipril and atorvastatin—achieves relevant reductions in the recurrent cardiovascular events among people recovered from a previous heart attack,” the study said.

Three-legged gator rocks TikTok

Down the streets of Florida, USA, an alligator was spotted walking on just three legs. Amanda Demuth spotted the gator while she was on her way to entertainment destination Topgolf Fort Myers. It wasn’t until she started to video the reptile that she noticed it was missing a leg. The video garnered more than two million likes on TikTok.

A police station, copy that!

A gang of fraudsters ran a fake police station in Bihar, just 500 metres away from a real one, for eight months before being busted. “We have heard about being duped by fake cops,” says a police officer (a real one), but this is the first time we’ve heard about a whole fake police station.”

Beef unfolded

A man munched on a kebab in the face of outraged animal rights activists, even as they screamed in his face. The man took on the dare while the activists protested on the streets of New York City.

Honoured by Barbie

Madam C J Walker, USA’s first self-made millionaire, now has a Barbie in her honour. Mattel, Inc’s attempt is to pay tribute to the “courageous women who paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger” through their dolls. The company faced high criticism during the last decade about their dolls being outdated and misogynistic.

