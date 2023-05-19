Siege at Imran’s home continues as deadline to hand over suspects expires

The siege and the authorities’ demand for the suspects—wanted in violent protests over Khan’s recent detention—have angered many of the former prime minister’s followers and raised concerns about more clashes between them and security forces

Police officers patrol a deserted street near Khan's residence. Pic/AP

Pakistani police kept up their siege around the home of Imran Khan as a 24-hour deadline given to the former premier to hand over suspects allegedly sheltered inside expired on Thursday.

The siege and the authorities’ demand for the suspects—wanted in violent protests over Khan’s recent detention—have angered many of the former prime minister’s followers and raised concerns about more clashes between them and security forces.

Last week, Khan’s supporters attacked public property and military installations after he was dragged out of a courtroom and arrested in a graft case. At least 10 people were killed in clashes with police across the country in the following days. Violence subsided only when Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered Khan’s release.

The popular opposition leader was freed from custody over the weekend and returned to his home in an upscale district of Lahore. Dozens of his supporters have been staying there with him, along with private guards. Police, who on Wednesday surrounded the residence, say they want 40 suspects handed over. The ultimatum for Khan ended at 2 pm local time.

