They walked 3.2 km in batches from the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road in the Little India precinct to the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road in the central business district from 11.30 pm on February 10 to almost midnight on February 11

A devotee with torso piercings. Pic/Instagram/Hengsweekeat

Listen to this article Singapore: 16,000 Hindus at event for Thaipusam x 00:00

Around 16,000 devotees fulfilled their vows to Lord Murugan during a Thaipusam festival celebrated in Singapore on Tuesday. Most of the participating devotees undertook to carry the ‘paalkudam’, or milk pot, while around 300 carried spike ‘kavadis’, also known as alagu kavadis, which involves piercing of the torso, face and tongue.

ADVERTISEMENT

They walked 3.2 km in batches from the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road in the Little India precinct to the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road in the central business district from 11.30 pm on February 10 to almost midnight on February 11.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever