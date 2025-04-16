Singapore dissolves parliament

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 April,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  Singapore
Agencies |

The election will be held May 3, the Elections Department said.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong being sworn in last May. FILE PIC/AFP

Singapore’s parliament was dissolved on Tuesday, paving the way for general elections in which the city-state’s long-ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) will seek to strengthen its dominance under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.


The election will be held May 3, the Elections Department said. Victory is virtually assured for the PAP, which has led Singapore since its independence in 1965.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


