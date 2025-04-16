Singapore dissolves parliament

The election will be held May 3, the Elections Department said.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong being sworn in last May. FILE PIC/AFP

Singapore’s parliament was dissolved on Tuesday, paving the way for general elections in which the city-state’s long-ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) will seek to strengthen its dominance under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The election will be held May 3, the Elections Department said. Victory is virtually assured for the PAP, which has led Singapore since its independence in 1965.

