Breaking News
Mumbai: Hospitalisations due to COVID crosses 100-mark
Messages sent to IAS officer against tree cutting at Aarey not offensive: High court
Mumbai water cut: Ambawadi locals try to save every precious drop
Mumbai: Another rapper booked for his political track
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Singapore Indian origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall

Singapore: Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall

Updated on: 08 April,2023 10:25 AM IST  |  Singapore
PTI |

Top

Thevandran Shanmugam, 34, fell backwards down the stairs at Concorde Shopping Mall on Orchard Road last month

Singapore: Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall

Representational image. Pic/iStock


An Indian-origin man has died after he was pushed in the chest by another man and fell down a flight of stairs outside a shopping mall in Singapore. Thevandran Shanmugam, 34, fell backwards down the stairs at Concorde Shopping Mall on Orchard Road last month. He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was taken to a hospital, reported The Straits Times newspaper on Friday.


He was cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Friday evening, it said. Muhammed Azfary Abdul Kaha, 27, who pushed Shanmugam, was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt a day after the incident.



It was not mentioned in court documents if the two men knew each other before the incident. The incident allegedly happened outside a popular nightspot at Concorde Shopping Mall which houses several bars and nightclubs on Orchard Road.


Also read: Missing Texas boy feared dead, US police seeks extradition of parents from India

The nightclub on Friday refuted claims that Shanmugam had visited its premises in the morning on the day he was attacked. Urging people not to speculate, Club Rumours extended its condolences to the Shanmugam family and said it was "extremely sad and sorry for their loss." If convicted, Azfary could be jailed for up to 10 years, as well as caned or fined.

According to court documents, Azfary had allegedly committed the offence while under a remission order after being jailed for other offences. If convicted, he can face an additional jail term of up to 178 days, according to the report. A remission order is issued to allow an inmate to spend a portion of his sentence outside of jail.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you practice ecotourism?
india singapore world news Crime News India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK