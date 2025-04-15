Breaking News
Singapore PM says will field PIO candidates

Updated on: 15 April,2025 08:22 AM IST  |  Singapore
Agencies |

Top

In the 2020 General Election, the PAP did not field any Indian candidates among its slate of 27 new faces, which sparked questions. 

PM Lawrence Wong with PM Modi in Singapore last year. File pic/PTI

The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) will include members of the Indian community in the upcoming general election, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Sunday. In the 2020 General Election, the PAP did not field any Indian candidates among its slate of 27 new faces, which sparked questions. 


singapore narendra modi PM Modi world news International news

