In the 2020 General Election, the PAP did not field any Indian candidates among its slate of 27 new faces, which sparked questions.

PM Lawrence Wong with PM Modi in Singapore last year. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article Singapore PM says will field PIO candidates x 00:00

The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) will include members of the Indian community in the upcoming general election, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Sunday. In the 2020 General Election, the PAP did not field any Indian candidates among its slate of 27 new faces, which sparked questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever