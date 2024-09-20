Six security personnel killed, 11 injured in Pak terror attack

An official said a clearance operation is underway to neutralise the threat. The attack comes amidst rising tensions in the region

TTP has claimed responsibility for the attack. Pic/X

Six security forces personnel were killed and 11 others injured in a terror attack on a security check post in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, officials said. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to officials, a group of militants attacked the security check post in Mishta village at Ladha tehsil in South Waziristan district resulting in the death of six security forces personnel and injury to 11 others.

An official said a clearance operation is underway to neutralise the threat. The attack comes amidst rising tensions in the region.

