Nilantha Jayawardena, former Senior DIG and head of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), has been asked to appear in court on October 7.

Security personnel at St Anthony’s Shrine in Kochchikade, Colombo, after the blasts in 2019. PIC/X

Listen to this article SL Easter blasts: Ex-cop to be charged x 00:00

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court was on Friday informed the former police chief of the state intelligence service will face contempt charges for his failure to pay a compensation of 75 million (Sri Lankan rupees) to the victims of Easter Sunday terror attacks in 2019.

In January 2023, the Supreme Court ordered several former government officials, including former president Maithripala Sirisena and Nilantha Jayawardena, to compensate the victims for failing to prevent the attacks despite prior intelligence warnings.

The court ordered the former government officials to pay varying amounts in compensation, after taking into consideration petitions filed by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, families of the victims, Catholic priests, and others, which were heard by a seven-member bench led by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.

