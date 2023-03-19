Sleeping with the enemy

Mexican exotic pet owner allows his crocodile to share his bed for kisses

Jonathan Araiza and his croc. Pics/@turtlesandcrocs, TikTok

29-year-old Jonathan Araiza who owns a pet crocodile, says living with the reptile is just like living with pet dog. The exotic pet owner from San Luis Potosí, Mexico, shared that he finds spending quality time with the croc is “normal”—and even lets it roam freely around the house and sleep in his bed for cuddles.

Gamora the crocodile—named due to similarities between her personality and the Marvel character—knows how to climb the stairs and will go in and out of her pond that her owner created especially for her to hunt fish at her own will.

“I called her Gamora because when I bought her, she was a small, green and aggressive animal,” Araiza claimed. “The species to which she belongs is well-known for its aggressiveness... she, on the contrary, is different. She participates in videos and photo shoots as a model.” Araiza is firm that his sweet crocodile isn’t as dangerous as its reputation, though he does admit that it’s unusual.

“There are very few cases of crocodiles that can adapt as well to captivity as she does —the fact that for her species she is such a docile specimen that allows you to carry her, be close to her and not get angry and nervous is surprising,” Araiza said. Gamora’s diet consists of rabbit, rat, beef, chicken and some crustaceans, which are purchased pre-slaughtered from hatcheries.

Araiza, who has been an exotic animal owner his entire life, understands the meticulous routine and upkeep to properly care for his pet croc. Araiza also has two chihuahuas, a collection of snapping turtles and some alligator turtles. Luckily, his girlfriend, who also owns her own reptiles, has come to enjoy Gamora’s presence.

‘I clean in the buff’

Woman cleaner opens up about her unusual job and ‘creepy’ clients

A woman who has earned thousands of pounds working as a naked cleaner has revealed the most unusual aspects of her job and what her clients are like. Lottie Rae, 32, took up the role in 2017 as a way to make some extra money. Six years on, she’s worked with a range of clients, including some who want company and others who “hope for something more”. She also says she’s gained more body confidence from the role, though she’s in the job for the money. Lottie, who charges £50 an hour, explained: “Some clients book cleaners on the pretext that they will get something else,” she said. “I’m clear I’m there just to clean.”

Can you believe this is how apes catch a buzz?

Researchers believe that apes—gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos and orangutans—like to spin around on vines or ropes to induce a dizzy-altered state. The speed with which the apes spin gives the animals a brief high before they lose balance and fall over.

Craving cho-car-late?

French-Swiss pastry chef Amaury Guichon recently shared a video of him crafting his Chocolate Electric Car from scratch. The video has since gone viral, with Hyundai USA commenting “Now that’s a sweet ride!” An internet user claimed: “This is the only electric car I would ever buy.”

The tongue that broke a world record

Nick Stoeberl, who has the world’s longest tongue (3.97 inches) set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time to remove five Jenga blocks with the tongue (55.526 seconds). Stoeberl also uses his tongue to paint.

He is no lion king

A male lion recently wandered into the wrong territory at Kruger National Park and found himself stuck in the middle of a river surrounded by angry hippos. A big hippo went for the lion, who jumped into the water. Another hippo attacked him but missed.

He has a QR code tattooed on his arm

Dean Mayhew, 31, said he got the QR code of his Tesco clubcard permanently inked on his arm because he would keep forgetting it. He uses the tat twice a day and sends photos to his friends so they can use it too. He even had his arm hair trimmed for the code to work.

Toddler already has a job

A pint-sized toddler in British Columbia has captured the attention of millions around the world. Thomas Pethick is only 15 months old, but he already loves to help out his parents at their water utility company in Quesnel. His mother posted a TikTok video of Thomas helping to move and load empty four-gallon water jugs in the store, setting it to the music of I Like to Move it. The video amassed more than 33 million views and has been seen in dozens of countries. “He likes to sweep, he likes to mop. He’s pretty helpful,” she added.