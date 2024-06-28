Breaking News
Mumbai: Medical students welcome exam gaps
Mumbai: New tank needed at Malabar Hill
BMC has another bright idea for domestic waste management
Two women Maoists surrender in Gadchiroli
Rain in Mumbai but nothing substantial in lake areas
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Slovakia Six killed in train and bus collision in Nove Zamky

Slovakia: Six killed in train and bus collision in Nove Zamky

Updated on: 28 June,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  Bratislava
ANI |

Top

It expressed its condolences to "the families and loved ones of the bus passengers who were injured or lost in this accident."

Slovakia: Six killed in train and bus collision in Nove Zamky

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Slovakia: Six killed in train and bus collision in Nove Zamky
x
00:00

As many as six people were killed and five more were left injured after a train and a bus collided in Slovakia, CNN reported citing the country's emergency services.


The fatalities are believed to have been on the bus. Slovak railway company ZSSK said on Facebook that none of the passengers on the EuroCity train died.


It expressed its condolences to "the families and loved ones of the bus passengers who were injured or lost in this accident."


The emergency response is ongoing at the crash site in Nove Zamky, southern Slovakia, the Slovak Emergency Medical Service said. Five ambulance vehicles and three ambulance helicopters are on the scene, as reported by CNN.

The train was travelling from the Czech capital of Prague to the Hungarian capital of Budapest. More than 100 of its stranded passengers are being transported by buses to the town of Sturovo on the Hungarian border.

"All passengers were evacuated from the scene with the assistance of our staff. Our hearts and thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the bus passengers who suffered injuries or losses in this accident," ZSSK said in a statement as quoted by CNN.

Slovak politicians expressed their grief on the incident.

"With the deepest sadness, I received the information of a tragic accident that happened late afternoon in Nove Zamky," Slovak Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova said in a social media post.

"All kinds of emergency services are on the scene and I send my deepest condolences to the families of the victims."

Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini, who was in Brussels attending a summit with European Union leaders, sent his condolences on social media.

"I am very sorry for all the victims and my condolences to their families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and thank the doctors and rescue teams for their work done. I wish such catastrophes would avoid Slovakia in the future," he stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news slovakia

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK