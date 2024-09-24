Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead trying to escape from cops
As university Senate votes in Mumbai, all eyes on Delhi
Mumbai weather update: Monsoon not over for city yet
Need more cameras on Mumbai Coastal Road: Cops
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Small tsunami waves wash ashore on remote Japanese islands

Small tsunami waves wash ashore on remote Japanese islands

Updated on: 24 September,2024 08:37 AM IST  |  Tokyo
AP |

Top

Small tsunami waves washed ashore on remote Japanese islands on Tuesday morning after an earthquake that may have been triggered by volcanic activity.

Small tsunami waves wash ashore on remote Japanese islands

Representative image

Listen to this article
Small tsunami waves wash ashore on remote Japanese islands
x
00:00

Small tsunami waves washed ashore on remote Japanese islands on Tuesday morning after an earthquake that may have been triggered by volcanic activity.


The offshore quake was not felt, and the tsunami advisory was lifted about three hours later. No damage or injuries were reported.



The Japan Meteorological Agency had advised that waves up to 1 metre (yard) above tide levels could occur on the coasts of the Izu and Ogasawara island chains after the magnitude 5.9 quake occurred off the Izu Islands. The US Geological Survey measured the quake's strength at 5.6 magnitude.


About 21,500 people live on the islands in the Izu group and about 2,500 on the Ogasawara Islands.

JMA said a tsunami of about 50 centimetres (about 20 inches) was detected in the Yaene district on Hachijo Island about 30 minutes after the quake. Smaller waves were detected on three other islands — Kozushima, Miyakejima and Izu Oshima.

The offshore quake occurred about 180 kilometres (111 miles) south of Hachijo island, which is about 300 kilometres (186 miles) south of Tokyo.

Residents on Hachijo said they did not feel the quake and only heard the tsunami advisory, Japan's NHK public television said.

Fumihiko Imamura, a Tohoku University seismologist, said the tsunami is believed to be related to undersea volcanic activity. He urged coastal residents to keep their guard up while the advisory was in place.

Japan sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean, and is one of the world's most earthquake and tsunami-prone countries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PTI japan tokyo world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK