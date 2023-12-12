Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA to untangle BKC’s traffic mess on commissioner’s orders
Mumbai: Kurla-based medical trust shortlisted to run Aarey Hospital
Mumbai: AC double-decker buses introduced on two routes
Mumbai: Ban on feeding strays at Colaba garden draws ire of animal lovers
Kerala student says he made bomb threat to Mumbai airport to crash airline stocks
Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav to take oath on Wednesday
Over 345,000 Afghans deported from Iran to Afghanistan in 2 months: Taliban
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Snowfall shuts roads train service in China

Snowfall shuts roads, train service in China

Updated on: 12 December,2023 05:26 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

Top

A total of 134 road sections in 12 provinces, including 95 on highways, were closed as of 7 am because of snowfall and icy conditions

Snowfall shuts roads, train service in China

A city worker clearing the snow from a pathway in Beijing. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Snowfall shuts roads, train service in China
x
00:00

Snowfall across much of northern China prompted road closures and the suspension of classes and train service on Monday. A red alert for a blizzard was in effect until mid-morning in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, and schools were closed there and in two other cities in Henan. The Zhengzhou airport was also closed.


A total of 134 road sections in 12 provinces, including 95 on highways, were closed as of 7 am because of snowfall and icy conditions. Several trains in two parts of Shanxi province were suspended. This was the first significant snowfall this year in China, outside of mountainous areas and near the northeast border with Russia’s Siberia.


134
No of road sections that were closed


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news beijing china

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK