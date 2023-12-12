Snowfall shuts roads, train service in China

A total of 134 road sections in 12 provinces, including 95 on highways, were closed as of 7 am because of snowfall and icy conditions

A city worker clearing the snow from a pathway in Beijing. Pic/AP

Snowfall across much of northern China prompted road closures and the suspension of classes and train service on Monday. A red alert for a blizzard was in effect until mid-morning in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, and schools were closed there and in two other cities in Henan. The Zhengzhou airport was also closed.

A total of 134 road sections in 12 provinces, including 95 on highways, were closed as of 7 am because of snowfall and icy conditions. Several trains in two parts of Shanxi province were suspended. This was the first significant snowfall this year in China, outside of mountainous areas and near the northeast border with Russia’s Siberia.

