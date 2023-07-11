The Solomon Islands had also signed a secretive security pack with Beijing

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang review a honour guard during a welcome ceremony. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Solomon Islands leader visits Beijing x 00:00

Leaders of the Solomon Islands and China on Monday promised to expand relations that have fueled unease in Washington and Australia about Beijing’s influence in the South Pacific. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare met Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the country’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang. Sogavare and Li presided over the signing of agreements on police, economic and technical cooperation.

“We are here to further boost relations,” Sogavare told Li following a ceremony at which a Chinese military band played the Solomon Islands national anthem. The Solomon Islands, 2,000 km of Australia, has been China’s biggest success in a campaign to expand its presence in the South Pacific. Sogavare’s government switched official recognition in 2019 to Beijing from Taiwan, the self-ruled island democracy claimed by the mainland’s ruling Communist Party as part of its territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two governments “will establish a comprehensive strategic partnership of mutual respect and common development,” Li said. The Solomon Islands had also signed a secretive security pack with Beijing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever