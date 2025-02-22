Someone’s trash, their treasure

This couple takes recycling and reusing quite literally by reinstalling discarded objects and food packaging, saving lakhs each year

The couple’s hangout spot is the dumpster, where perishables become house supplies. Pics/Youtube

Amir and Ruth from Dorchester, Dorset, are turning trash into treasure. This couple isn’t just recycling; they’re out here reclaiming discarded items and making a whole lifestyle out of it. Their home? Fully furnished—without spending a single penny. Their groceries? Courtesy of supermarket bins. They’ve saved a mind-blowing Rs 9.5 lakh just by diving into what others throw away.

Amir Jardan, 38, and his fiancée Ruth Moore, 27, have been at this since 2022, feeding their family of five with perfectly good bread, pasta, chocolate, and crisps that were this close to being wasted.

“We come from humble beginnings, so we know how brutal the cost of living is,” Amir explains. #GOAL? Teach their kids the real value of things. And it’s not just about food. This couple has scored luxury items, designer clothes, and even broken gadgets (like an iPad) that Amir fixes up like a pro. They met in 2021, but by April 2022, they were fully into the dumpster diving game. What started as a survival hack turned into a full-blown lifestyle. Guess their total food budget. Just Rs 4,500 a month—mostly on takeaway coffee, because who doesn’t deserve a Starbucks?

But they don’t hoard. Anything they don’t need goes to We Are Humans, a Bournemouth-based charity that helps those in need. “We never take more than we need. Greed isn’t our thing,” Amir says. Oh, and they’ve got receipts—their YouTube channel, documenting every dive since November 2023, now has over seven thousand followers.

Is Doomsday near?

The oarfish, infamously known as the “doomsday” creature washed ashore in the Canary Islands, sparking fear on the Internet. According to Japanese mythology, these creatures will purposely rise to the surface whenever they sense trouble on the horizon. During the 2011 Fukushima tsunami, dozens of the beasts washed ashore in the years preceding the catastrophe.

A$AP Joe is on his way!



Pic/Getty Images

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have promised to name their next child after the rapper’s lawyer after he was acquitted in his recent court case of a shooting of a former friend. In a show of gratitude to their attorney Joe Tacopina, the couple announced to bestow their next baby with his moniker. Speaking of the honour, Joe said: ‘They said, ‘our next baby is A$AP Joe’. I said, ‘I’m gonna hold you to that!”’