South Korea expands booster shots

Updated on: 14 July,2022 10:23 AM IST  |  Seoul
The 40,226 new cases reported Wednesday marked the country's highest daily jump in more than two months, although hospitalisations and deaths remain stable

South Korea expands booster shots

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol receives his fourth vaccine dose in Seoul. Pic/AP


Health officials in South Korea are expanding booster shots to adults 50 and over as COVID-19 cases creep up again across the country.

The 40,226 new cases reported Wednesday marked the country’s highest daily jump in more than two months, although hospitalisations and deaths remain stable. 




Baek Gyeongran, S. Korea’s top infectious disease expert, attributed rising cases to people’s waning immunities following vaccinations, prior infections and removal of social distancing since April.


4,94,537
No of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours

55,42,90,112
Total no of cases worldwide

63,51,801
Total no of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

