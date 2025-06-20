“A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” SpaceX said in a statement on the social platform X.

Something went wrong as the rocket prepared for a test flight. Pic/NASA

Listen to this article SpaceX rocket explodes during testing in Texas, no injuries reported x 00:00

A SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas exploded on Wednesday night, sending a dramatic fireball high into the sky. The company said the Starship “experienced a major anomaly” at about 11 pm while on the test stand preparing for the tenth flight test at Starbase, SpaceX’s launch site at the southern tip of Texas.

“A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” SpaceX said in a statement on the social platform X. CEO Elon Musk said there were no hazards to nearby communities. It asked people not to try to approach the site. The company said it is working with local officials to respond to the explosion.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever