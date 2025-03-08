The Intuitive Machines lunar lander touched down on the moon with a drill, drone and rovers for NASA on Thursday, but ran into trouble and may have fallen over. It was uncertain whether its Athena lander was upright or lying sideways

Debris seen falling from the skies over Florida; (right) SpaceX’s Starship takes off. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article SpaceX’s test flight ends with another explosion x 00:00

Nearly two months after an explosion sent flaming debris raining down on the Turks and Caicos, SpaceX launched another mammoth Starship rocket on Thursday, but lost contact minutes into the test flight as the spacecraft came tumbling down and broke apart. This time, wreckage from the latest explosion was seen streaming from the skies over Florida. It was not immediately known whether the spacecraft’s self-destruct system had kicked in to blow it up. Starship reached nearly 150 km in altitude before trouble struck and before four mock satellites could be deployed.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Lunar lander may have fallen over’

The Intuitive Machines lunar lander touched down on the moon with a drill, drone and rovers for NASA on Thursday, but ran into trouble and may have fallen over. It was uncertain whether its Athena lander was upright or lying sideways.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever