Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2023: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja out now; see pics
Mumbai: FDA conducts surprise milk inspection drive on 5 toll booths in city
Maharashtra: Senior citizen killed after earth-mover machine hits her in Nagpur
Nipah virus: Case against man for posting fake news on social media
BREAKING: Water pipeline leakage causes disruption in Mumbai's Ghatkopar areas
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > Spain Man arrested for sexually assaulting journalist live on air

Spain: Man arrested for sexually assaulting journalist live on air

Updated on: 15 September,2023 05:39 PM IST  |  Madrid
ANI |

Top

The man allegedly walked towards the journalist and then seen wrongfully touching her as the reporter was talking to the anchor Nacho Abad in the studio.

Spain: Man arrested for sexually assaulting journalist live on air

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Spain: Man arrested for sexually assaulting journalist live on air
x
00:00

Police arrested a man for sexually assaulting a female reporter while she was doing live coverage from the streets of Madrid, CNN reported on Friday. The American-based media outlet reported that the Journalist, Isa Balado for the "En boca de todos" program on Spain's Cuatro channel was reporting on an alleged robbery on Tuesday.

The man allegedly walked towards her and then seen wrongfully touching her as the reporter was talking to the anchor Nacho Abad in the studio.

The presenter then asked the journalist if the man touched her, and Abad asked her to put "this stupid guy" on camera. He continued to talk to her, before reaching his hand out to rub her on the head and then eventually walking away.


Balado then continued with the rest of her report. In a later video segment, Balado commented on what had happened. "It's very unpleasant, particularly when you are working," she said before the camera panned to show the man standing on the street with another man.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Are you looking forward to The Princess Diaries 3?
Crime News International news spain madrid world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK