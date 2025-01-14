Spanish consulate to be opened in Bengaluru

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 January,2025 08:30 AM IST  |  Madrid
Agencies |

Top

This is Jaishankar’s first visit to Spain as the external affairs minister, nearly two-and-a-half months after Spanish President Pedro Sanchez visited India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Spain’s Foreign Affairs Minister José Manuel Albares, in Madrid. Pic/ANI

Spain will soon open a consulate in Bengaluru, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said calling it a “good sign” for deepening the relations between both the countries. Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Spain, made these remarks on Monday while interacting with the Indian community here. “In terms of our people-to-people relationship, I hope the people of Barcelona welcome that we have a consulate there... There will soon be a Spanish consulate in Bengaluru,” he said.


This is Jaishankar’s first visit to Spain as the external affairs minister, nearly two-and-a-half months after Spanish President Pedro Sanchez visited India. “We have decided that we will mark 2026 as a dual year. A dual year where we will be celebrating culture, tourism and Artificial Intelligence in both countries. So through 2025, we will be working hard to prepare for 2026,” Jaishankar said.


