In an address to Ukraine's parliament that received several standing ovations, Sanchez said, “We'll be with you as long as it takes”

PM Pedro Sanchez (L) and Ukrainian President Zelensky (R)

Listen to this article Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez in Ukraine x 00:00

Ukrainian officials on Saturday morning reported more civilian casualties from Russian shelling in the country's east and south, as a visit by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez began in Kyiv as a show of continuing support from Madrid and the European Union for Ukraine's fight to dislodge invading Russian forces from its territory. In an address to Ukraine's parliament that received several standing ovations, Sanchez said, “We'll be with you as long as it takes.”

“I am here to express the firm determination of the European (Union) and Europe against the illegal and unjustified Russian aggression to Ukraine,” he said on the day that Spain took over the six-month rotating presidency of the 27-nation EU. Sanchez will met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Saturday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere in Ukraine, regional officials reported that at least three civilians were killed and at least 17 more wounded by Russian shelling on Friday and overnight. Three people died and 10 more suffered wounds on Friday in the front-line eastern Donetsk region, where fierce battles are raging, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Saturday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever