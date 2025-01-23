Breaking News
World Economic Forum 2025: Maharashtra govt signs 54 MoUs at Davos
Unidentified biker dead after BEST bus hits his two-wheeler in Mumbai
Newborn found dead in pit near construction site in Mumbai
Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza, and Sugandha Mishra receive threat messages
Beed Sarpanch murder: Activist demands murder trial be held in Mumbai
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > World News > Article > Sri Lanka repatriates 41 Indian fishermen

Sri Lanka repatriates 41 Indian fishermen

Updated on: 23 January,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  Colombo
Agencies |

Top

35 returning after 137 days in custody

Sri Lanka repatriates 41 Indian fishermen

The Indian fishermen who are currently on their way home. PIC/X/@IndiainSL

Listen to this article
Sri Lanka repatriates 41 Indian fishermen
x
00:00

Forty-one Indian fishermen detained by the Sri Lanka Navy have been repatriated by authorities here, the Indian mission here said on Wednesday. Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for trespassing into each other’s waters. “41 Indian fishermen successfully repatriated from Sri Lanka! They are currently on their way home,” the Indian High Commission here said on X.


Of the 41 fishermen, 35 were from Ramanathapuram district and had been detained near Katchatheevu on September 8, 2024. The Sri Lankan Navy alleged that they were engaged in cross-border fishing activities, a recurring issue in the region. The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan navy even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait—a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka—and seizing their boats.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sri lanka colombo world news International news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK