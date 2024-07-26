Ranil Wickremesinghe undertook the difficult task of reviving the bankrupt economy by tapping a bail-out facility from the IMF.

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Sri Lanka sets September date for presidential election x 00:00

The presidential election in Sri Lanka is to take place on September 21, the independent elections commission announced today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement ended months-long speculation that the election would be postponed to extend the term of the incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The government gazette no 2394/51 issued today said in terms of Article 31 (3) of the constitution the election would take place on September 21 while the nominations would be accepted on August 15.

The election announcement set to end the balanced term of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was ousted mid 2022 in a popular public uprising. Rajapaksa had been elected with a record near 7 million votes in November 2019 when the last presidential election was held.

Tens of thousands who got into the streets in early 2022 demanded Rajapaksa to step down for his failure to tackle the island’s gravest economic crisis since 1948.

Rajapaksa was forced to flee the country on July 9, 2022, and incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe who was the crisis prime minister was elected through parliament to succeed Rajapaksa.

Wickremesinghe undertook the difficult task of reviving the bankrupt economy by tapping a bail-out facility from the IMF.

India provided Sri Lanka with a lifeline of 4 billion dollars in the first quarter of 2022 which paid for food and essentials imports in the balance of payment crisis.

By mid-April Sri Lanka had declared its first sovereign default. A year later came the IMF's first tranche of the nearly 3 billion facility to be extended over 4 years.

However, the stringent reforms attached to the program made the government unpopular.

Wickremesinghe stood firm in his commitment to implement reforms and has vowed to steer the country out of bankruptcy.

He is expected to vie for his return as the president.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever