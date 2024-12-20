Breaking News
Sri Lankan Navy rescues 102 Rohingya, including 25 children

Updated on: 21 December,2024 08:44 AM IST  |  Colombo
Agencies |

Top

"We are still unable to verify the cause for their distress in the sea or where they were heading," the navy spokesman said on speculation that they could be heading to either Australia or Indonesia.

Sri Lankan Navy rescues 102 Rohingya, including 25 children

Rohingya refugees interact with police personnel at the eastern port of Trincomalee. PIC/AFP

Sri Lanka Navy has rescued over 100 Rohingya, including 25 children, from Myanmar distressed in the seas off the island’s northeastern coast. They were spotted by local fishermen on Thursday in the Mullaithivu district’s Vellamullivaikkal area.


“We are still unable to verify the cause for their distress in the sea or where they were heading,” the navy spokesman said on speculation that they could be heading to either Australia or Indonesia.


“They were on a fishing trawler. There are 102 in total… 25 children and 40 women including a pregnant mother,” the navy spokesman said. They have been brought to the eastern port of Trincomalee where further action will be taken, the navy said.


The navy similarly rescued over 100 Rohingya in the Sri Lankan waters in December 2022. They were repatriated with assistance from the UN refugee agency.

sri lanka myanmar world news International news colombo

