Sri Lankan PM Gunawardena resigns

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena resigned from his post on Monday as part of a power transition in the country following the presidential election won by Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Dinesh Gunawardena. Pic/Official Twitter account

The resignation came ahead of the swearing ceremony of Dissanayake.

Gunawardena, 75, was prime minister since July 2022.

