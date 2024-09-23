Breaking News
Sri Lankan PM Gunawardena resigns

Sri Lankan PM Gunawardena resigns

Updated on: 23 September,2024 10:22 AM IST  |  Colombo
PTI

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena resigned from his post on Monday as part of a power transition in the country following the presidential election won by Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Sri Lankan PM Gunawardena resigns

Dinesh Gunawardena. Pic/Official Twitter account

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena resigned from his post on Monday as part of a power transition in the country following the presidential election won by Anura Kumara Dissanayake.


The resignation came ahead of the swearing ceremony of Dissanayake.



Gunawardena, 75, was prime minister since July 2022.


