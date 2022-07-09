BREAKING: Sri Lanka's president to step down on July 13, says Official

Abeywardena in a letter to Rajapaksa, whose whereabouts are still not known, informed him about the outcome of the party leaders' meeting he had convened this evening after which Wickremesinghe offered to resign and form an all-party government

Farmers try to break a police barricade during an anti-government protest demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Pic/AFP

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled his official residence Saturday to escape an angry mob of protesters, has agreed to step down next week, parliamentary speaker Mahinda Abeywardana said.

Also Read: BREAKING: Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesingh's private residence set on fire, says Police

"To ensure a peaceful transition, the president said he will step down on July 13," Abeywardana said in a televised statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.